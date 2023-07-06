In a tragic turn of events, a large ship caught fire at the Newark port in New Jersey, prompting a swift response from multiple firefighters and emergency personnel. The incident unfolded following a distress call reporting a ship fire, leading to concerns for the safety of the firefighters involved. As the situation unfolds, efforts are underway to combat the blaze and locate any missing or unaccounted firefighters. The magnitude of the fire and the status of the ship remain uncertain, intensifying the urgency of the ongoing rescue and firefighting operations. Philippines Ship Fire Video: Boat Carying 120 People Catches Massive Blaze off Island of Bohol; Coast Guard Vessel Deployed.

Newark Port Ship Fire

BREAKING: Ship on fire in Newark, New Jersey. (Source: @ScooterCasterNY)pic.twitter.com/Cdx7Z3kpGg — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 6, 2023

Concerns Mount for Missing Firefighters

A massive fire has engulfed a ship docked at the Port of Newark in New Jersey, leaving two firefighters missing and one injured. The fire started around 9.30 pm on Thursday (July 6) night. The cause of the fire is still unknown.#fire #PortofNewark #NewJersey #USA pic.twitter.com/LPur7BkEdt — International Crisis Room 360 (@ICR360) July 6, 2023

