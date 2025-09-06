A young Ukrainian refugee who fled war for safety in the United States was brutally stabbed to death at a Charlotte light rail station in North Carolina. The victim, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, was attacked by 34-year-old ex-convict Decarlos Brown Jr, who had schizophrenia, a violent criminal past, and a pending court-ordered psychiatric evaluation that was never carried out. Despite 14 prior cases and a history of arrests, Brown remained free and fatally stabbed Zarutska just before 10 PM on August 22 at the East/West Boulevard station. He was later hospitalised for injuries and is now facing first-degree murder charges. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed to Death in Charlotte

🇺🇸 CHARLOTTE STABBING: SHE ESCAPED WAR AND WAS KILLED BY A MAN WHO NEVER SHOULD’VE BEEN FREE Decarlos Brown Jr. had a long rap sheet, schizophrenia, and a court-ordered mental health eval that was never done. He was out walking free when he fatally stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian… https://t.co/kbSmI3jxbg pic.twitter.com/a76eg89ZbN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 6, 2025

