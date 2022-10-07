A San Antonio police officer who shot and wounded a teenager Sunday in a McDonald's parking lot has been fired after videos of the incident went viral on social media. According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening, an officer handling a disturbance at the McDonald’s at 11700 Blanco Road noticed a vehicle in the parking lot he believed had fled from him during an attempted stop the night before. The vehicle, which was not related to the disturbance call, was occupied by a male, 17-year-old driver driver, and a female passenger. The Officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car. The officer reported that he was hit by the open door as the driver started to reverse the vehicle. The officer then stepped back and opened fire on the vehicle as the driver continued to reverse away from him. The driver shifted the vehicle to drive and then turned away from the Officer to leave. The Officer shot several more times at the fleeing vehicle and then ran after the vehicle. The driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His passenger was uninjured. Video: Woman Slaps Reckless Rider for Causing Bike Crash in Odisha's Angul, Wild Accident Caught on CCTV

