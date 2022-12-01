A video has surfaced on social media which shows crazed attorney from Austin, Texas was caught on camera allegedly trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend at the bar she worked at on Saturday. Police said that three shots were fired from the gun before customers pinned down the accused. Reports said the incident took place on Saturday, November 26 when the accused, identified as Gavin Edward Rush, went to the Anderson Mill Pub to confront his ex-girlfriend as she worked her shift. When she refused to speak to him, Rush pulled out a pistol and pointed it at her with a red dot from a laser sight centered on her chest. That’s when two customers tackled Rush and held him until Austin police arrived. Taiwanese Man Gets Barcode Tattooed on His Forearm to Avoid Paying From Phone Every Time; Encourages Others to Not Follow the Idea (Watch Video)

