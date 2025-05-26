French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were caught in an awkward moment moments after landing in Vietnam on May 25, 2025. A now-viral video shows Brigitte appearing to take a swing at Macron mid-argument, striking him on the face just as their aircraft door opened in Hanoi. The visibly stunned president quickly composed himself, offering a wave to cameras as the pair prepared to disembark. The exchange occurred at Noi Bai International Airport, where Macron arrived to begin his Southeast Asia tour. French President Emmanuel Macron Breaks Protocol, Personally Sees Off PM Narendra Modi at Marseille Airport As He Departs for US (See Pics and Watch Video).

Viral Video: Brigitte Macron Hits Emmanuel Macron in Vietnam

Supremely embarrassing for the French First Couple French President Emmanuel Macron & wife Brigitte caught in a heated moment the second they touched down in Vietnam Scuffle caught on camera showed Brigitte taking a swing mid argument The plane may have landed smoothly… her… pic.twitter.com/LeINxg8qaR — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 26, 2025

First Lady Swings at France President in Hanoi

NEW - Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron arrive in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/HGGFJ1Bw64 — Wallstreet Queen (@wsq0fficial) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)