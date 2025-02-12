In a notable gesture of friendship, French President Emmanuel Macron personally bid farewell to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Marseille Airport as he departed for Washington, US. The special send-off underscores the strong diplomatic ties between India and France. PM Modi’s visit to France included key discussions on bilateral cooperation, strategic partnerships, and global issues. Macron’s presence at the airport highlights the warmth and camaraderie between the two leaders. PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Pledge To Take Bilateral Economic Ties to New Heights As India, France Sign 10 Pacts on Technology, Nuclear Energy, and Innovation.

French President Emmanuel Macron Personally Sees Off PM Modi

In yet another special gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron comes to the Marseille airport to see off PM Narendra Modi as he emplanes for Washington, US. pic.twitter.com/e5SQpvAP65 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

