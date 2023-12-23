Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally is reportedly said to have approved the assassination of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to a report in "The Wall Street Journal", Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Nikolai Patrushev approved the assassination of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. As per the report, Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash was allegedly orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev. It also stated that the Wagner Group chief's private jet was downed by a small bomb that was placed under a wing. Reacting to the claims, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said, "Lately, unfortunately, the Wall Street Journal has been very fond of producing pulp fiction." World War 3 Fears: Russia President Vladimir Putin May Order ‘Nuclear Attack’ on NATO Countries, Says Ex-CIA Analyst.

Putin's Ally Killed Wagner Group Chief?

