Russia's first AI-powered humanoid robot by the AIDOL company was showcased in Moscow, walking to the Rocky movie's "Gonna Fly Now" theme. The robot, with a human-like face, couldn't complete its walk and stumbled on the ground. Following this, the staff rushed over with a black drape to shield it, and the music kept playing. Later, the organisers blamed the fall on "calibration and lighting issues". Russia's AIDOL humanoid robot company said, "Despite our size, we believe our work is currently among the most advanced in Russia in this area and is quite comparable to leading international efforts (and in some aspects even ahead of them)." New Glenn Rocket Lands Successfully: Blue Origin Lands Mars-Bound Rocket, 2nd After SpaceX; Jeff Bezos Shares Video.

Russia's 1st AIDOL Humanoid Robot Stumbles After Walk (Watch Video)

NEW: Russia's first humanoid robot, powered by artificial intelligence, face plants while walking out to the Rocky theme song at a Moscow tech show. Event staff were seen rushing out with a black drape to shield the robot, which couldn't get up, from the audience. Organizers… pic.twitter.com/sJpjQY9fbI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2025

