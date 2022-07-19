A Spanish man on Tuesday escaped narrowly after wildfire engulfed tractor in Northwestern town of Tabara in Zamora Province. In the video, the man is seen running from wildfire while he was trying to dig a trench to stop the fire to spread to his town. He suffered serious burn injuries. The man is seen running with his clothes on fire while escaping from the wildfire. The man is identified as Angel Martin Arjona, owner of a construction equipment firm.

WATCH: Man miraculously escapes, runs for his life when wildfire engulfs tractor in western Spain. He survived but suffered serious injuries pic.twitter.com/yWHBfx41RE — BNO News (@BNONews) July 18, 2022

