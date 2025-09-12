US Vice President Vance’s plane, Air Force Two, reportedly transported Charlie Kirk’s casket from Utah to Arizona, a day after the conservative activist was assassinated during an appearance at Utah Valley University. According to reports, Charlie Kirk's casket arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two on Thursday, September 11, as Vice President JD Vance honoured the conservative activist with a final flight. As per PTI, Vance's wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk's widow, Erika. Both women wore black and sunglasses. Meanwhile, a video going viral on social media shows the Phoenix Air Traffic Control sending a message to Charlie Kirk after his casket landed in Arizona. "Welcome home, Charlie. You didn’t deserve it. May God bless your family," the Phoenix ATC said. Earlier, the FBI Salt Lake City field office had appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk Assassination: 1st Pics of Suspect Released; FBI Seeks Public Help To Identify ‘Person of Interest’ in Conservative Activist Shooting at Utah Valley University.

Phoenix Air Traffic Control Sends Message to Charlie Kirk After His Casker Lands in Arizona

🚨 BEAUTIFUL: Phoenix Air Traffic Control sent a message to Charlie Kirk when he landed back in Arizona on Air Force Two “Welcome home, Charlie. You didn’t deserve it… May God bless your family.” 🙏🏻 Americans of all walks of life are mourning the loss of Charlie 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2aC3LEEGri — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 12, 2025

Air Force Two Lands With Charlie Kirk's Casket in Arizona

Air Force Two lands with Charlie Kirk's casket in Arizona. "Charlie Kirk was a true friend. The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him," JD Vance said yesterday. Still doesn't seem real. pic.twitter.com/4766lTszAV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nick Sortor), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)