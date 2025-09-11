Utah, September 11: The FBI Salt Lake City field office has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. In a post on X, the bureau stated, "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation. Kirk, a right-wing political commentator and conservative activist, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University, The New York Times reported. According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was approximately 20 minutes into his presentation when gunshots were heard from a nearby building. Donald Trump To Posthumously Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk, Says ‘He Will Be Greatly Missed’.

The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. Video footage from the scene showed students fleeing after hearing gunshots.

FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

FBI Salt Lake City field office has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" when the incident happened, as per The New York Times. According to The New York Times, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Utah said the office is aware of the reported shooting and agents are responding to the scene. Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photo of ‘Person of Interest’ After Donald Trump Ally Fatally Shot by Sniper During Utah Valley University Debate (See Pics).

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

As per The New York Times, at least three videos posted on social media on Wednesday show Charlie Kirk being struck by apparent gunfire while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said on social media that he is being briefed by law enforcement "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah today."

He wrote on X, "I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today. We will continue to share updates. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life." Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, called the apparent shooting of Charlie Kirk a "sick and despicable attack" in a post on social media. Graham and several other Republican senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Katie Britt of Alabama, said that they are praying for Kirk.

