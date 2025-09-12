US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that the suspect who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been taken into police custody. The assailant reportedly surrendered voluntarily, with Trump noting that “someone very close to him turned him in,” including a minister, a top US marshal, and the suspect’s father. Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing activist and close Trump ally, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, collapsing from a single neck wound fired from a rooftop. Trump cautioned that the situation “is subject to change.” Utah officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 am ET to provide further updates on the ongoing investigation and manhunt. Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases CCTV Footage of Shooter Fleeing Crime Scene Moments After US Conservative Activist Shot Dead at Utah Valley University (Watch Video).

Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting in Custody, Trump Says

NOW - Trump says Charlie Kirk's assassin is in custody. pic.twitter.com/frFKM2wh6b — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Disclose TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)