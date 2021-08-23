The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 begin with opening ceremony on August 24. And ends on September 05. The Opening Ceremony will see performance by the noted Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii. India is among the participating nations. 54 athletes who will compete across nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will represent India. This year’s India has sent its biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for info on Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony live streaming. Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Here’s a Full List of Indian Para Athletes Participating at the Summer Games.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Para High Jumper, will be India’s flag-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Indians will be in action in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Canoe Sprint, Powerlifting, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis and Taekwondo. Mariyappan Thangavelu, Para High Jumper, To Be India’s Flag-Bearer at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

When Is Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021 (Tuesday) and it will kick off the start of the Summer Paralympic Games. The event has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony On TV?

Eurosport is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in India and will telecast the Opening Ceremony as well. Fans can tune into Eurosport to watch Opening Ceremony. Doordarshan will also provide the live telecast of the opening ceremony on TV.

How To Get Live Streaming Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Online?

Eurosport live streaming is available on Discovery Plus. However, fans will have to pay a nominal fee for subscription. Paralympics YouTube channel will also provide live streaming.

