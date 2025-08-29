Eurosport Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: UAE is all set to host a Tri-Nation series featuring Pakistan National Cricket Team and Afghanistan National Cricket Team besides the hosts, UAE National Cricket Team. It is going to be a preparatory series for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 for all the three participating teams. While the bigger goal is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, all three teams will like to gain some confidence by being competitive in the Asia Cup 2025. That is why they are participating in the series. The Tri-Series promises some exciting action for the fans specially with Pakistan and Afghanistan as two participating teams. The neighbours have shown fierce rivalry recently and fans have enough to look forward to the UAE Tri-Series. On Which Channel UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch UAE vs PAK vs AFG Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan are coming out of a T20I series victory against West Indies but before that they lost to Bangladesh away from home. Pakistan have recently appointed new coach Mike Hesson and under him, they will look to change their conservative style of batting that has troubled them in the past. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be confident of winning. If batters give enough to the spinners, they can catch Pakistan in their spin web. Afghanistan are well-conditioned to the surfaces of UAE and hence, they will hold an upper hand.

On Which Channel Will Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 be Live Telecast in India?

Eurosport will provide the live telecast viewing option of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team UAE Tri-Series 2025 match. Fans eager to know the channel number of Eurosport on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV can read more. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks As Journalist Calls Afghanistan Second Best Team in Asia After India During PC Ahead of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Eurosport Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV

Channel Name Airtel DTH TATA Play Videocon D2H Dish TV Eurosport 304 496 630 630 Eurosport HD 305 495 629 629

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. While for Pakistan it is a stage to prepare themselves, Afghanistan will want some winning momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.

