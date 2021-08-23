After an overwhelming success achieved by the country in the Olympics, India is gearing up for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, which gets underway on August 24. Harbouring the hopes of a bright performance, India is sending a 54-member contingent--the largest ever in the nation's history. Not that the Paralympians didn't do well in the past. In Rio 2016, it was the Paralympic athletes, who had brought glory to the country with a best haul of two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced the organisers to postpone the Paralympic Games too and now, they are finally here and once again, the nation would cheer loudly for the para-athletes to step up and bring glory to the country. Mariyappan Thangavelu, Para High Jumper, To Be India’s Flag-Bearer at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

The eyes would be on once again be on names like Devendra Jhajhariya and Mariyappan Thangavelu amongst others who are favourites to secure podium finishes. Here is the full list of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

See the list here:

SL No Sport Athlete name Event name 1 Archery Rakesh Kumar Men’s Individual Compound-Open 2 Archery Shyam Sundar Swami Men’s Individual Compound-Open 3 Archery Harvinder Singh Men’s Individual Recurve-Open 4 Archery Vivek Chakra Men’s Individual Recurve-Open 5 Archery Jyoti Balan Women’s Individual Compound-Open 6 Athletics Nishad Kumar Men’s High Jump-T47 7 Athletics Ram Pal Men’s High Jump-T47 8 Athletics Varun Singh Bhati Men’s High Jump-T63 9 Athletics Sharad Kumar Men’s High Jump-T63 10 Athletics Mariyappan Thangavelu Men’s High Jump-T63 11 Athletics Praveen Kumar Men’s High Jump-T64 12 Athletics Arvind Men’s Shot Put-F35 13 Athletics Soman Rana Men’s Shot Put-F57 14 Athletics Vinod Kumar Men’s Discus Throw-F52 15 Athletics Yogesh Kathuniya Men’s Discus Throw-F56 16 Athletics Navdeep Men’s Javelin Throw-F41 17 Athletics Ajeet Singh Men’s Javelin Throw-F46 18 Athletics Devendra Jhajariya Men’s Javelin Throw-F46 19 Athletics Sundar Singh Gurjar Men’s Javelin Throw-F46 20 Athletics Tek Chand Men’s Javelin Throw-F54 21 Athletics Ranjeet Bhati Men’s Javelin Throw-F57 22 Athletics Sandeep Chaudhary Men’s Javelin Throw-F64 23 Athletics Sumit Antil Men’s Javelin Throw-F64 24 Athletics Dharambir Men’s Club Throw-F51 25 Athletics Amit Kumar Saroha Men’s Club Throw-F51 26 Athletics Simran Sharma Women’s 100m-T13 27 Athletics Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav Women’s Shot Put-F34 28 Athletics Ekta Bhyan Women’s Club Throw-F51 29 Athletics Kashish Lakra Women’s Club Throw- F51 30 Badminton Pramod Bhagat Men’s Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 31 Badminton Manoj Sarkar Men’s Singles SL3 32 Badminton Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Men’s Singles SL4 33 Badminton Tarun Dhillon Men’s Singles SL4 34 Badminton Krishna Nagar Men’s Singles SL4 35 Badminton Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar Women’s Singles SL4 and Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 36 Badminton Palak Kohli Women’s Singles SU5, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 37 Canoe Sprint Prachi Yadav Women’s Va’a Single 200m-VL2 38 Powerlifting Jai Deep Men’s 65kg 39 Powerlifting Sakina Khatun Women’s 50kg 40 Shooting Manish Narwal P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 41 Shooting Deepender Singh P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 42 Shooting Singhraj P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 43 Shooting Rubina Francis P2-Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 44 Shooting Akash P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 45 Shooting Rahul Jakhar P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 46 Shooting Deepak R1-Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 , R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R7-Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 47 Shooting Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar R1-Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 48 Shooting Avani Lekhara R2-Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1. R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8-Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 49 Shooting Sidhartha Babu R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 50 Swimming Suyash Narayan Jadhav Men’s 100m Breaststroke-SB7, Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7 and Men’s 200m Individual Medley-SM7 51 Swimming Mukundan Niranjan Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7 52 Table Tennis Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel Women’s Team Classes 4-5 and Women’s Singles-Class 4 53 Table Tennis Sonalben Manubhai Patel Women’s Singles Class 3 54 Taekwondo Aruna Tanwar Women K44-49kg

The competition, as stated before, would begin on August 24 and come to an end on September 5. India would be seen in action in archery, swimming, athletics, shooting, badminton, taekwondo, table tennis, powerlifting and canoeing

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).