After an overwhelming success achieved by the country in the Olympics, India is gearing up for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, which gets underway on August 24. Harbouring the hopes of a bright performance, India is sending a 54-member contingent--the largest ever in the nation's history. Not that the Paralympians didn't do well in the past. In Rio 2016, it was the Paralympic athletes, who had brought glory to the country with a best haul of two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced the organisers to postpone the Paralympic Games too and now, they are finally here and once again, the nation would cheer loudly for the para-athletes to step up and bring glory to the country. Mariyappan Thangavelu, Para High Jumper, To Be India’s Flag-Bearer at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
The eyes would be on once again be on names like Devendra Jhajhariya and Mariyappan Thangavelu amongst others who are favourites to secure podium finishes. Here is the full list of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020:
See the list here:
|
SL No
|Sport
|Athlete name
|Event name
|1
|Archery
|Rakesh Kumar
|Men’s Individual Compound-Open
|2
|Archery
|Shyam Sundar Swami
|Men’s Individual Compound-Open
|3
|Archery
|Harvinder Singh
|Men’s Individual Recurve-Open
|4
|Archery
|Vivek Chakra
|Men’s Individual Recurve-Open
|5
|Archery
|Jyoti Balan
|Women’s Individual Compound-Open
|6
|Athletics
|Nishad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump-T47
|7
|Athletics
|Ram Pal
|Men’s High Jump-T47
|8
|Athletics
|Varun Singh Bhati
|Men’s High Jump-T63
|9
|Athletics
|Sharad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump-T63
|10
|Athletics
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Men’s High Jump-T63
|11
|Athletics
|Praveen Kumar
|Men’s High Jump-T64
|12
|Athletics
|Arvind
|Men’s Shot Put-F35
|13
|Athletics
|Soman Rana
|Men’s Shot Put-F57
|14
|Athletics
|Vinod Kumar
|Men’s Discus Throw-F52
|15
|Athletics
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men’s Discus Throw-F56
|16
|Athletics
|Navdeep
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F41
|17
|Athletics
|Ajeet Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F46
|18
|Athletics
|Devendra Jhajariya
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F46
|19
|Athletics
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F46
|20
|Athletics
|Tek Chand
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F54
|21
|Athletics
|Ranjeet Bhati
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F57
|22
|Athletics
|Sandeep Chaudhary
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F64
|23
|Athletics
|Sumit Antil
|Men’s Javelin Throw-F64
|24
|Athletics
|Dharambir
|Men’s Club Throw-F51
|25
|Athletics
|Amit Kumar Saroha
|Men’s Club Throw-F51
|26
|Athletics
|Simran Sharma
|Women’s 100m-T13
|27
|Athletics
|Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav
|Women’s Shot Put-F34
|28
|Athletics
|Ekta Bhyan
|Women’s Club Throw-F51
|29
|Athletics
|Kashish Lakra
|Women’s Club Throw- F51
|30
|Badminton
|Pramod Bhagat
|Men’s Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
|31
|Badminton
|Manoj Sarkar
|Men’s Singles SL3
|32
|Badminton
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
|Men’s Singles SL4
|33
|Badminton
|Tarun Dhillon
|Men’s Singles SL4
|34
|Badminton
|Krishna Nagar
|Men’s Singles SL4
|35
|Badminton
|Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar
|Women’s Singles SL4 and Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5
|36
|Badminton
|Palak Kohli
|Women’s Singles SU5, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
|37
|Canoe Sprint
|Prachi Yadav
|Women’s Va’a Single 200m-VL2
|38
|Powerlifting
|Jai Deep
|Men’s 65kg
|39
|Powerlifting
|Sakina Khatun
|Women’s 50kg
|40
|Shooting
|Manish Narwal
|P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|41
|Shooting
|Deepender Singh
|P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
|42
|Shooting
|Singhraj
|P1-Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|43
|Shooting
|Rubina Francis
|P2-Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
|44
|Shooting
|Akash
|P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 and P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|45
|Shooting
|Rahul Jakhar
|P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
|46
|Shooting
|Deepak
|R1-Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 , R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R7-Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|47
|Shooting
|Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
|R1-Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|48
|Shooting
|Avani Lekhara
|R2-Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1. R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8-Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|49
|Shooting
|Sidhartha Babu
|R3-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R6-Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
|50
|Swimming
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke-SB7, Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7 and Men’s 200m Individual Medley-SM7
|51
|Swimming
|Mukundan Niranjan
|Men’s 50m Butterfly-S7
|52
|Table Tennis
|Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel
|Women’s Team Classes 4-5 and Women’s Singles-Class 4
|53
|Table Tennis
|Sonalben Manubhai Patel
|Women’s Singles Class 3
|54
|Taekwondo
|Aruna Tanwar
|
Women K44-49kg
The competition, as stated before, would begin on August 24 and come to an end on September 5. India would be seen in action in archery, swimming, athletics, shooting, badminton, taekwondo, table tennis, powerlifting and canoeing
