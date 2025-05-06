Mumbai, May 6: Khelo India events are grabbing global attention. For the first time, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, underway in five cities of Bihar and New Delhi, are being streamed live on the Olympics.com. The highlights of the day will be aired on Eurosport, a sports channel owned by Discovery. The feeds are being produced by national broadcasters, Doordarshan. Olympics.com, the official digital platform of the International Olympic Committee, associated with Khelo India for the first time with the Winter Games held in Leh (Ladakh) and Gulmarg (J&K) in January and March 2025, respectively. Neeraj Chopra Fan Himanshu Jakhar Eyes Khelo India Youth Games After Winning Gold Medal in U-18 Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

“We are delighted to host the livestream from Khelo India Youth Games 2025 on Olympics.com. It is such an exciting event and we are thrilled to be able to show it to our audience and help amplify the excitement from Bihar," said Kostas Karvelas, General Manager of Olympics.com/Olympic Channel.

Khelo India Youth Games Official Streaming Rights

The Khelo India Youth Games Go Global 🌏 For the first time, https://t.co/QCJRBSKQ6c and Eurosport will broadcast the 7th edition from Bihar! While the Olympics have partnered with us before, this marks Eurosport’s debut with the Khelo India games. #KhelKeRangBiharKeSang… pic.twitter.com/9zCx1ITtJR — Khelo India (@kheloindia) May 5, 2025

This is the first time Eurostar has associated with a Khelo India activity. The well-known sports channel will broadcast highlights of the Youth Games every day.

The seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is an under-18 event. More than 10,000 participants are involved in 27 medal sports and one demonstration sport (esports). The opening ceremony of KIYG 2025 was held at Patna’s Patliputra Sports Complex on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Games open. The Games will end on May 15. Khelo India Youth Games 2025 To Be Hosted By Bihar, Confirms Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The International Olympic Committee, apart from live streaming the KIYG on Olympics.com, have sent a team of producers to do special stories and social media activities around the Games. They have selected, among others, sepak takraw which is making its debut as a medal event in Khelo India Youth Games. IOC is also focusing on India’s indigenous games like gatka and mallakhamb.

The exposure on global platforms will help showcase Khelo India to a global audience. Khelo India is a mission that aims to tap talent and develop young boys and girls through a structured plan to become continental and Olympic champions. India has bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).