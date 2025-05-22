2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: The F1 2025 European leg started with a thrilling Imola GP, and the action will quickly shift to one of the most famous and notorious Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 Monaco GP 2025 is expected to see several drivers make big moves after finally getting the hang of their respective Formula One cars, including Lewis Hamilton. Drivers' Standings leader Oscar Piastri will want to forget a poor Emilia-Romagna GP, where, despite taking pole position, the McLaren driver finished third, with defending champion Max Verstappen claiming an uncontested victory. F1 2025: Max Verstappen Secures Second Victory of the Season As He Clinches Win at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

McLaren Mercedes might have taken a steady lead in the Constructors' Championship, but teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, and Williams have found their bearing lately and will look to challenge the leaders. The pit-stop strategy for F1 2025 GPs this season has varied from last year, where teams have opted for a two-stop blueprint. However, at Circuit de Monaco, where track position matters in the main race, a challenge to come up with the best plan for drivers might be interesting to see.

When is F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Monaco Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on May 24 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Monaco GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. F1 2025: George Russell Voices Concern Over ‘Baked-In’ Flaws in Mercedes Car After Imola GP Struggles.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Monaco GP 2025 main race will be held on May 25, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on May 23. Practice 3 and Monaco GP Qualifying will take place on the same day, May 24, within a gap of three hours.

