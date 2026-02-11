F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

The 2026 Formula 1 season has officially commenced today with the first day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. As the sport enters a revolutionary era of active aerodynamics and high-output hybrid power units, fans in India have more options than ever to witness the debut of the 22-car grid. While the first three-day test (11–13 February) features limited live television coverage, the second test next week is set for a full global broadcast, marking the first time all eleven teams—including newcomers Audi and Cadillac—face the stopwatch together. F1 2026: Red Bull Racing Unveils New Formula One Car Livery For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026 in India

For the 2026 season, FanCode remains the exclusive digital home for Formula 1 in India, following a multi-year partnership extension. Fans can access live coverage of the testing sessions through the FanCode app and website. The platform offers flexible subscription models, including a dedicated "F1 Pass" or a comprehensive annual sports pass.

Additionally, F1 TV Pro is available for Indian subscribers, offering a premium experience with live telemetry, 20 onboard cameras, and unedited team radio. Notably, as part of the new broadcast agreement, F1 TV subscriptions can now be purchased directly through the FanCode interface, streamlining access for the Indian audience. Michael Schumacher Reported to be 'No Longer Bed-Bound' 12 Years After Skiing Accident.

F1 Pre-Season Details

Category Details Dates (Test 1) 11–13 February 2026 Dates (Test 2) 18–20 February 2026 Primary Broadcaster FanCode (App/Web) Premium Option F1 TV Pro (Available via FanCode or F1.com) Test 1 TV Coverage Final hour live only (20:30 IST) Test 2 TV Coverage Full 8-hour live daily broadcast New Entries Audi, Cadillac (Total 11 teams/22 cars)

The daily track action in Sakhir follows this schedule (Indian Standard Time):

Morning Session: 12:30 PM – 16:30 PM IST

Lunch Break: 16:30 PM – 17:30 PM IST

Afternoon Session: 17:30 PM – 21:30 PM IST

Live TV Window (Test 1): 20:30 PM – 21:30 PM IST Due to the technical nature of the first test, only the final hour of each day (11–13 February) is being broadcast live as teams focus on private data collection and shakedown protocols. The full, flag-to-flag live coverage will begin during the second test held from 18–20 February.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).