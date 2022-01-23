AC Milan will take on Juventus in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on January 23, 2022 (late Sunday Night) as both teams look to register maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus vs Udinese Results: Paulo Dybala & Weston McKennie Leads Bianconeri to 2-0 Win in Serie A 2021-22.

AC Milan are currently second in the league and will hope to close the gap on leaders and rivals Inter Milan with a win. Meanwhile, Juventus have won four of their last five fixtures in the league and can move into the Champions League places by overtaking Atalanta for the time-being with a win over Stefano Pioli’s team.

When is AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on January 24, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

