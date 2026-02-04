Brazilian icon Neymar Jr is on the verge of making his long-awaited competitive return as Santos prepare to host São Paulo in the San-Sao derby on 5 February. The 33-year-old forward has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in December 2025, but returned to full team training at CT Rei Pelé this week. While manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda has expressed caution regarding the star’s match fitness, the Peixe are in desperate need of a result following a 4-2 opening-day defeat to Chapecoense. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension; Brazil Icon Sets Sights on FIFA World Cup 2026

Will Neymar Play in Santos vs Sao Paulo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match

Neymar’s inclusion in the starting line-up remains an outside chance, according to club insiders. Having successfully completed full ball sessions without setbacks, he is physically ready for a cameo, but a bench role is considered the most likely scenario. Neymar Jr's Multi-Million Dollar Batmobile Replica Comes to Light; Brazilian Star Showcases Private Jet and Helicopter (Watch Video).

The medical staff is reportedly managing his minutes carefully to avoid aggravating his left knee, especially with the 2026 World Cup only months away. If he does feature, it will be his first professional appearance of the calendar year.

After extending his contract with Santos until December 2026, his primary objective is regaining the match sharpness required to earn a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

