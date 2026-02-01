Cremonese vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan head to the Stadio Giovanni Zini tonight with an opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of Serie A 2025-26. Under manager Cristian Chivu, the Nerazzurri are unbeaten in 10 league matches and face a struggling Cremonese side currently languishing in 14th place. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Fan Backlash Amid Safety Fears and Ticket Pricing Controversy.

Cremonese vs Inter Milan Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 2

Venue: Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Cremonese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match might be available to stream on the GXR World website and app.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Cremonese vs Inter Milan live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Inter enter Matchday 23 following a dominant 6-2 victory over Pisa and a midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. Despite missing key midfielders Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella due to injury, the league leaders will rely on the lethal form of Lautaro Martinez, who has already netted 12 league goals this campaign.

Davide Nicola’s Cremonese are winless in their last eight games and sit just six points above the relegation zone. The Grigiorossi have struggled for goals, relying heavily on 39-year-old veteran Jamie Vardy. With several starters like Michele Collocolo sidelined, the hosts face a daunting task against the division's best attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).