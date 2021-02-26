Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific car accident a few days ago in suburban Los Angeles. The star golfer suffered serious leg surgeries after he had to be pulled out through the windshield following the crash. Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times. Tiger Woods Health Update: Golf Star Undergoes Long Surgical Procedure on Lower Right Leg & Ankle.

Amul dedicated their latest topical ad to the start golfer and wished him a speedy recovery. The caricature highlighted ‘Hope Tiger is out of the Woods!’ while wishing that the 45-year-old recovers quickly after the accident. ‘Wishing the golf legend a speedy recovery...’ Amul captioned their post.

Tiger Woods won’t be facing any reckless driving charges according to law enforcement as the crash did not involve any other cars. ‘A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident,’ Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters. The 45-year-old could at most face a low-level offense known as an infraction.

Tiger Woods went through a long surgical procedure on his right leg and ankle. According to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan, the 45-year-old suffered ‘significant orthopedic injuries’ which were treated by specialists. This included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shinbone and the use of 'a combination of screws and pins' to stabilize his foot and ankle.

Following his operation, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night ‘for continuing orthopedic care and recovery.’ Several including former USA president Barack Obama and Mike Tyson took to social media to wish the 15-time major champion a speedy recovery.

