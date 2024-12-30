American professional golfer Tiger Woods is ranked among one of the most legendary golfers of all time and one of the most famous athletes in modern history. The great golfer celebrated his birthday on December 30. Woods was born in December 1975. Wood is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Woods turned his professional career in 1996 at the age of 20 after having an outstanding golf run at junior, college, and amateur levels. Throughout the first decade of the 21st century, Woods dominated golf. He was the top-ranked golfer in the world from 1999 to September 2004 and again from June 2005 to October 2010. During this time, the legendary American golfer won 13 major championships. Kolkata’s 16-Year-Old Anshul Mishra Wins 123rd All India Amateur Golf Title.

Tiger Woods is a multi-champion in each of the four major golf tournaments. Five victories at the Masters and four at the PGA Championship showcase his legacy in golf. The great golfer has also won both the US Open and The Open Championship three times. The American golfer has completed a career Grand Slam three times and is the only player in history to have won all four majors in a row ("The Tiger Slam"). On that note, let's take a look at the top three victories in his legendary career.

The Masters in 1997: The 1997 Master Event at Augusta National Golf Club was Woods' 17th PGA tour as a professional. However, it was his first major victory for Woods. The American golfer also became the youngest to win the tournament at the age of 21. The great golfer was also the first non-white golfer to win at Augusta. This victory by Tiger Woods has given many promising young golfers the motivation to do well at such a young age. The Open Championship in 2000: Tiger Woods completed his first career Grand Slam after winning The Open Championship in 200 with eight strokes ahead of Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els. He also became the youngest player to achieve the Grand Slam. This is another major victory Woods has achieved in his legendary golf career. Neeraj Chopra Attends Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Switzerland, Paris Olympics 2024 Silver Medallist Shares Pics. The Masters in 2019: After recovering from several injuries, Woods once again showed why he is ranked as one of the greatest golfers in history. The 2019 Masters saw Woods' fighting spirit as he had to overcome a 2-shot deficit after 54 holes. He clinched his 15th major title in golf by winning The Masters in 2019. The American was the fifth player in history with a gap of over a decade between major wins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).