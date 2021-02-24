Tiger Woods has been in the news for a tragic accident on Tuesday. The golfer was rushed to the hospital after his accident and a while ago, Tiger’s team shared a presses release and stated that the golfer underwent a long surgical procedure on his right leg and ankle. Anish Mahajan, MS Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor- UCLA Medical Center said that Woods has been operated on an emergency by Orthopedic trauma specialists and has suffered from open fractures. He further gave updates about the line of treatment the golfer has been getting. Tiger Woods Seriously Injured in Crash on Steep LA-area Road, Golf Star Suffers From Multiple Injuries.

Tiger Woods met with an accident on Tuesday and the initial reports had said that he had been suffering from multiple fractures. The reports further stated that Woods was not under an influence of alcohol or drugs and was driving alone when he met with an accident. No sooner the news of his car accident broke, celebrities from the world started tweeting about the accident and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Former US President Barack Obama, Mike Tyson and many others took to social media and posted a tweet about the tragic incident. They also prayed for his speedy recovery and urged Woods to fight back the odds.

