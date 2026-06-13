Australia vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The FIFA World Cup 2026 action continues as Australia faces Turkey in a crucial Group D encounter on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Both nations will be eager to secure a positive start in what promises to be a highly competitive group, also featuring co-host the United States and fellow Group D participant Paraguay. The match is scheduled for a 9:30 AM IST kick-off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Decomposed Body Found Near Iran National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Training Base in Tijuana.

Australia vs Turkey Match Details

Detail Information Teams Australia vs Turkey Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Kick-off (IST) 9:30 AM IST Venue BC Place, Vancouver, Canada Stage Group Stage Group Group D

Australia vs Turkey Polymarket Prediction Market Outlook

Polymarket, a leading platform for prediction markets, provides insights into public sentiment on various events, including major sports tournaments. However, as of June 13, 2026, specific win, draw, or loss probabilities for the individual FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D fixture between Australia and Turkey are not yet prominently featured on the platform through available search results. While Polymarket does track overall World Cup winner odds, granular data for this particular group stage match remains elusive. This means that, for now, the implied probabilities from Polymarket are not available for this specific game.

Traditional betting markets, however, generally position Turkey as the favourites heading into this clash. Their recent form and squad depth have earned them a 'dark horse' tag for the tournament. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Australia vs Turkey Team Form and Group D Dynamics

Australia comes into the tournament making their sixth consecutive and seventh overall World Cup appearance. Under the guidance of coach Tony Popovic, the Socceroos secured direct qualification for the first time in 12 years, dramatically edging out Saudi Arabia in the AFC qualifiers. Known for their rigid defensive organisation and devastating counter-attacking transitions, Australia has proven difficult to break down, frustrating technically superior opponents throughout their campaign. Historically, Australia has reached the Round of 16 in 2006 and 2022, with Popovic setting an ambitious target of reaching the quarterfinals this cycle.

Turkey is celebrating an emotional return to the World Cup stage after a 24-year absence, marking their third-ever appearance at the finals. Under coach Vincenzo Montella, the Crescent-Stars navigated a challenging qualification path, finishing second to Spain in UEFA Group E before triumphing in the play-offs against Kosovo. Turkey boasts creative talents such as Real Madrid star Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who are expected to provide the attacking spark. Despite historically suffering from opening-match nerves, the current Turkish squad arrives with significant momentum, having had an impressive run to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

Group D is anticipated to be one of the most compelling groups, with all four teams vying for progression to the knockout rounds. The outcome of this opening fixture could significantly influence the qualification prospects for both Australia and Turkey, setting the tone for their respective World Cup journeys.

As the tournament progresses, and with more liquidity potentially entering the markets for individual fixtures, Polymarket data for future matches involving these teams may become available, offering a real-time reflection of public conviction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).