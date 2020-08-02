Born on August 2, 1988, Arun Vishnu is one of the most prolific shuttlers who represents India in several international tournaments. Arun Vishnu was born to Dr K. Sivarajan and K. Revamma in Calicut, Kerala. His full name is Sivarajan Revamma Arun Vishnu. He completed his post-graduation in Commerce from Farook College, Calicut affiliated with the University of Calicut. He partners with Aparna Balan and Alwin Francis in mixed doubles category and men's doubles category respectively. Vishnu’s career-best world ranking is 37 and 41 in men's doubles and mixed doubles category respectively. On this day ad Vishnu turns a year older, let’s have a look at five quick facts about the ace shuttler. BAI Announces Squad for Junior Asian Badminton Championship 2019.

Like many sportsmen, Arun also started pursuing the sport quite early. He started training at the age of 12 and trained at the Under Kerala Sports Council academy under the guidance of A Nazir.

As of now, he trains at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, under the guidance of Paullela Gopichand. Gopichand was a former coach of India's Saina Nehwal.

Apart from pursuing his profession, he currently working with the Indian Oil Corporation. He is designated with the company as an HR Officer.

Arun is happily married to his fellow badminton player Arundhati Pantawane. The two got hitched on January 2, 2016. She won a gold medal at the 2011 National Games along with finishing runner-up at the 75th Senior National Badminton Championships

Arun also started coaching and proved his prowess as a coach. He guided Chennai Smashers to Premier Badminton League 2017.

That's all we have in this article for now. If you think we have missed out any pointers, feel free to comment about the same in the comments section below. We Wish Arun a very happy birthday on this day.

