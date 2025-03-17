Famous People Born on March 17: March 17 marks the birth of several prominent figures across different fields. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was born on this day and is remembered for his pivotal role in the country's independence. The world of cinema celebrates the birthdays of Hollywood actors Kurt Russell, Rob Lowe, and Gary Sinise, all known for their impactful performances. British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, whose visionary designs left a lasting mark on the industry, was also born on this date. Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal, a trailblazer in the sport, and football stars Edin Džeko and Shinji Kagawa share this birthday as well.

In entertainment, musician Grimes, actress Brittany Daniel, reality TV personality Rob Kardashian, and actress Stormy Daniels also celebrate their birthdays on this day. Additionally, Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Bollywood personality Shweta Bachchan Nanda were born on March 17. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space. She made history as a NASA astronaut before tragically losing her life in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration for future generations.

Famous March 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (17 March 1920 - 15 August 1975) John Boyega Kalpana Chawla (17 March 1962 - 1 February 2003) Alexander McQueen (17 March 1969 - 11 February 2010) Puneeth Rajkumar (17 March 1975 - 29 October 2021) Nikitin Dheer Saina Nehwal Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi Edin Džeko Shinji Kagawa Kurt Russell Rob Lowe Gary Sinise Brittany Daniel Grimes (musician) Rob Kardashian Stormy Daniels Shweta Bachchan Nanda

