One of India’s most decorated badminton players, Kidambi Srikanth celebrates his 28th birthday on February 07, 2021 (Sunday). The shuttler is one the finest players to come out of the country and has a CV that very few can boast. Srikanth has won medals at junior as well senior level including a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. So as the former world number 1 turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Kidambi Srikanth had impressive performances at the junior level before replicating it on the professional stage as well. He was the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Swiss Open Grand Prix event a feat he achieved in 2015. The following year Srikanth bagged two gold medals at the South Asian Games before Commonwealth Games success in 2018 which saw the shuttler rise to the summit of the world rankings.

Interesting Facts About Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth was born in Ravulapalem, Andhra Pradesh on February 07, 1993

Srikanth’s older brother Nandagopal Kidambi is also a badminton player

Srikanth was ranked 240 in 2012 and in 2013 he made a jump to number 13

In 2014 China Open, Srikanth defeated his Idol Loin Dan in the finals

In 2015, Srikanth became the first Indian male to win gold at the Swiss Open Grand Prix

In 2017, Srikanth became the fourth player to win four Superseries titles in a single year

Srikanth Kidambi achieved World No.1 ranking in April 2018

Srikanth Kidambi was awarded Arjuna Award in 2015 and Padma Shri in 2018

Srikanth Kidambi is one of India’s has a total of six BWF Superseries titles and three BWF Grand Prix titles. The shuttler also has several gold medals at different international events including South Asian and Commonwealth Games.

