In May 2025, 1win embarked on a thrilling nationwide journey to share the IPL 2025 excitement with fans across India, from metropolitan hubs to remote villages. Their vibrant roadshow, traveling from Mumbai to New Delhi, featured a convoy of eye-catching trucks, interactive fan areas, and a team of influencers igniting cricket fever.

Celebrities Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Pandey brought star appeal, enchanting fans with their enthusiasm for the game. Joined by local personalities, they connected with audiences, swapped IPL tales, and celebrated favorite teams, creating joyful memories for thousands.

“Cricket is more than a game—it’s a bond. 1win’s roadshow turned that bond into a celebration!” said Vishal Pandey.

1win’s blue trucks carried the IPL 2025 spirit to every stop, sparking joy and unity. Towns came alive with live match viewings, cricket-themed activities, generous giveaways, and surprise guest appearances. At night, the trucks transformed into outdoor cinemas, projecting IPL matches on big screens under the starry sky, offering free access to communities without TVs or internet.

“From cities to small villages, sharing cricket with fans was magical. Their smiles lit up the night,” shared Surbhi Jyoti. Through this campaign, 1win created more than just IPL moments—it built a sense of community through cricket’s universal appeal.

About 1win

1win.Charity, the social impact arm of the global 1win brand, focuses on community welfare and sustainability. Embracing the ethos ‘We Care. We Share,’ it supports underserved regions through efforts in humanitarian aid, recycling, and healthcare worldwide.

