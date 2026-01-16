Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has put forward a proposal to install a comprehensive AI-enabled surveillance system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, committing INR 4.5 crore to the project. The initiative comes in the wake of a tragic stampede in June 2025, which claimed 11 lives and injured many more during celebrations following the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory. This substantial investment underscores RCB's dedication to modernising stadium security and reclaiming full operational control of its home ground. What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

RCB's AI-Driven Proposal For Chinnaswammy

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦: Advanced AI video analytics technology for 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 at the 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘮𝘺 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮. In a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.… pic.twitter.com/LuJ3v4uNwa — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) January 16, 2026

Tragedy Prompts Urgent Safety Review

The fatal incident on June 4, 2025, occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title. Overcrowding, coupled with inadequate crowd management, led to a chaotic situation that quickly escalated into a stampede. Subsequent investigations, including a judicial inquiry led by Justice Michael D Cunha, highlighted significant shortcomings in stadium access design, emergency planning, and crowd movement patterns. The Karnataka government responded by imposing stricter regulations on approvals for major public events at the venue, and the stadium has since faced restrictions on hosting large-scale matches.

AI-Powered Solution for Enhanced Security

RCB's proposal involves the installation of between 300 and 350 AI-enabled cameras throughout the stadium complex. This advanced surveillance technology is designed to empower the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and law enforcement agencies with real-time data for efficient crowd management. The system will monitor crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, track unauthorised access at entry and exit points, and significantly enhance overall fan safety. The franchise has confirmed it will bear the entire one-time cost of approximately INR 4.5 crore for this project, which falls under its 'RCB CARES' programme, reflecting a broader commitment to fan welfare and innovative solutions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Addresses Heartfelt Letter To Fans First Time After Stampede, IPL 2025 Champions Announces 'RCB Cares' (See Post).

Path to Reclaiming Chinnaswamy's Status

The implementation of this AI surveillance system is a critical step in the ongoing efforts to upgrade safety measures at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following the 2025 stampede, the stadium was denied permission to host several matches, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, due to safety concerns. While Bengaluru police recently indicated a conditional nod for cricket matches to return, subject to the completion and verification of enhanced security and crowd-management norms, the future of RCB's home games at Chinnaswamy for IPL 2026 has been uncertain, with reports suggesting alternative venues. This significant technological upgrade aims to address the identified safety deficiencies and secure the necessary clearances for the stadium to once again host major cricketing events.

The move by RCB to invest heavily in AI surveillance technology marks a pivotal moment for stadium safety in India. By proactively addressing the lessons learned from the tragic stampede, the franchise and the KSCA are working towards creating a more secure environment for spectators, hoping to ensure that M. Chinnaswamy Stadium can safely welcome back cricket fans for future events.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).