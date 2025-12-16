IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming and Telecast: It is time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction. The IPL 2026 auction will offer 350 players going under the hammer. Out of this, 240 are Indian players, and 110 are overseas players, all competing for a place in the world's number-one T20 league. There are a total of 77 slots to be filled in 10 teams after the retention deadline. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, franchises released some players and will look to fine-tune their squads for the upcoming IPL 19 season. Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir, and Other Team India Members Watch Dhurandhar Movie in Lucknow Ahead of IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 (Watch Video) .

Interestingly, on the eve of the IPL 2026 Auction, the Indian Premier League governing council added 19 players to the existing pool, increasing the size from 350 to 369, with 31 spots available for overseas cricketers across 10 franchises. KKR has the biggest price pool with INR 64.30 crore, while the Mumbai Indians have the least with INR 2.75 crore.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2026 Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2026 auction will be held on Tuesday, December 16. The IPL 2026 auction will be held at Etihad Centre in Aby Dhabi. The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2025 Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast rights for IPL in India. The IPL 2026 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. Check out the IPL 2026 auction live streaming details below.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of IPL 2026 Auction Event?

While Star Sports holds the telecast rights of IPL. The streaming or digital rights of the lucrative T20 league is with JioStar. So, the IPL 2026 auction live streaming online will be available on the Jio Hotstar mobile app and website.