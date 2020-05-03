Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic Dialogue From Bollywood Film Agneepath (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan and Aakash Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended and most cricket matches halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has taken to mimicking famous dialogues from Bollywood films to pass his time amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The 42-year-old, who is one of India’s most prominent commentators and if often praised by fans for his language command, recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself imitating Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from 1990 blockbuster film Agneepath. The movie went on to receive cult status with Bachchan widely acclaimed for his role in the film. MS Dhoni’s India Comeback Dependent on IPL Is a Misconception: Aakash Chopra.

In the video, Aakash Chopra repeats Bachchan’s famous dialogue “Poora naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal, nau mahine, aet din aur yeh saula ghanta chalu hain” and although it is not perfect as Bachchan did with aplomb, Chopra was praised by his fans for attempting to pull it off. Amitabh Bachchan Announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s How To Register Your Place On The Hot Seat Opposite The Megastar (Watch Video).

Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Dialogue from Agneepath

Dear @SrBachchan ji, what do you make of this effort? 🙈🙏 pic.twitter.com/pc50icL4Fq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Chopra has been keeping his fans entertained with his online version of the Aakashvani show, in which he replies to fans’ questions and queries through videos. Chopra has become one of the country’s leading commentators in Hindi language and is often praised for his vocabulary ad choice of words while describing an event.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan Speak His Iconic Dialogue

The former Indian opening batsman recently signed up for commenting on the digital World Cricket Championship (WCC), making him the first professional commentator to call on digital cricket matches of the WCC3. Chopra will be the only voice calling the matches.

“When you are doing commentary, you are there (on the mic) for only half-an-hour with two of your colleagues, you get up to eight overs of play, out of which 10 minutes of talking time. But this is on your own—you are the only one guiding the whole narrative through the entire game,” he had said talking of the digital commentary.