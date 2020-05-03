Amitabh Bachchan Announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here’s How To Register Your Place On The Hot Seat Opposite The Megastar (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Are you the one who has been craving for some fresh content on television? Then looks like your plea has finally been answered. Why do we say this? As the popular quiz show on Indian TV, Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a new season. On Saturday, Sony TV announced the registration process of KBC's 12th season via a video starring Amitabh Bachchan. However, the interesting part this time was that Big B shot the entire video from the confines of his home due to COVID-19 pandemic. The video released by the channel on their official page reveals the deets to register for the show and grab a chance to sit on the iconic show's hot seat. And just in case you are puzzled about the process, fret not as we've got you covered. KBC 11: Contestant Fails to Answer Amitabh Bachchan’s Question Related to Rahul Gandhi, Chooses Tejasvi Surya; Here’s What BJP MP Has to Say.

Here's How To Register For KBC 12

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will begin from May 9 precisely at 9 PM only on Sony TV. In order to register, one needs to answer the questions asked by the host Big B aptly, Reportedly, this time the audition has gone digital due to the lockdown and is divided into four parts - registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: After Sanoj Raj, Gautam Kumar Jha From Bihar Wins Rs 1 Crore Becoming Season's Second Crorepati! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Official Announcement Of KBC 12 Registration Process Starring Amitabh Bachchan:

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

In the announcement clip, we can see Senior Bachchan addressing the audience in quite a fun way. He starts off the video by saying how amid the crisis while the world is at a stand-still, even schools, shopping malls, late-night drives and more can take a pause. However, one’s dreams can't be stopped amid the lockdown. And so, KBC 12 is here to let your dreams fly high.

Kaun Banega Crorepati show is special in its own way as apart from serving entertainment it also imparts knowledge among the masses. So, are you excited for the latest season to make it to your TV screens soon? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!