Aaron Finch Works on His Hand-Eye Co-Ordination As Australian Skipper Continues to Train in Self-Quarantine (Watch Video)

Aaron Finch Trains at Home (Photo Credits: Instagram/Aaron Finch)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt with several sporting competitions being postponed to a further date or scraped off completely. Due to this, sports stars are taking this time off to spend it with their family but are adamant to keep themselves in shape with some home workout routines. Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, is also keeping himself busy during these times as he continues to work on his skills by staying indoors. David Warner Plays Backyard Tennis As Australian Opener Sharpens His Catching Skills During Self-Quarantine (Watch Video).

Australian cricket Aaron Finch recently shared a video of himself as he worked on his hand-eye coordination in the backyard. ‘Trying to keep the hand-eye coordination going while at home!!’ the 33-year-old captioned his post. Ben Stokes Plays Golf As England All-Rounder Enjoys His Time in Self-Quarantine (Watch Video).

See Video

View this post on Instagram Trying to keep the hand eye coordination going while at home!! A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

In the video posted by the Aussie captain, the Victoria-born could be seen honing his skills with a golf ball. The 33-year-old used a drill which is mainly used by wicket-keepers to sharpen their hand-eye co-ordination as smashed a ball on the wall with one hand and caught it with another.

Speaking of Aaron Finch, the Australian opener was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020 but the cash-rich league has been suspended until April 15. It is also reported that the competition is expected to be postponed until next year due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus outbreak.