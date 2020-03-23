Ben Stokes Plays Golf As England All-Rounder Enjoys His Time in Self-Quarantine (Watch Video)

Ben Stokes Plays Golf (Photo Credits: Instagram/Ben Stokes)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting fraternity to a standstill as various sporting competitions around the world have been either cancelled or suspended. During this time people have been advised to stay inside their houses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several sportspersons have been practising social distancing and self-isolation during this epidemic and England cricketer has taken this time to try his hand at a new sport as he plays golf in his backyard. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Receive Royal Honours At Buckingham Palace.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes recently shared a video on his official Instagram account where the 28-year-old could be seen relishing a game of golf during his time in quarantine. ‘Hobbies at home’ Stokes captioned his post. The England cricketer is an avid golf lover and follows the game very closely. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes and Ellyse Perry for Copying His Famous Pose.

View this post on Instagram Hobbies at home 🙌🙌🙌 A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

Ben Stokes was a part of the England squad which was supposed to tour Sri Lanka for a Test series but it was postponed due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has self-quarantined himself after returning from the UK despite showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

The virus which originated in Wuhan city of China in late December has had a huge impact all over the world. As according to reports close to 350,000 people have been tested positive while around 15,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.