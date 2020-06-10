Adam Gilchrist, David Warner Thank Indian International Students for Their Selfless Service in Australia During COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Videos)

Adam Gilchrist and David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, many people are suffering from various sorts of problems. Nevertheless, in this time of crisis, some India-based students, who are currently residing in Australia, are helping the local people with basic necessities. Some are taking care of the old-aged people while several are engaged in providing food to the needy and poor people. Australian cricket stars Adam Gilchrist and David Warner also lauded the social work of these Indian students and thanked them for their service. David Warner Lauds Dancing Skills of Indian TikTok Sensation Arman Rathod (View Post).

Gilchrist thanked Sharon Varghese, who is currently serving as an aged-care worker during the lockdown. As per SBS Hindi, Sharon is an international student from India who did her Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Wollongong.

“She gave up her time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time. Sharon, I want to say congratulations on the selfless act and for wanting to thank people in Australia because you have enjoyed three and a half years living here. And that’s wonderful to hear,” Gilchrist says in a YouTube video.

“Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts,” the three-time World Cup winner added.

In another video, Swashbuckling Australian batsman Warner appreciated the work of Queensland-based Indian Shreyas Sheth who has been helping the other students with food supplies.

“Namaste. I am here to say thank you to Shreyas Sheth who is doing selfless work to help others during the COVID crisis. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland and he has been part of University’s outreach program, preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now. So I just want to say ‘good on ya’. I am sure your mum and dad and India are proud of you. Keep up the great work.,” Warner says in the video.

Well, the India-based students are certainly doing a great job during the global health scare and the appreciation by these cricket stars will certainly boost up their spirit even more. As of now, more than 7000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. However, the recovery rate down under has been great.