David Warner Lauds Dancing Skills of Indian TikTok Sensation Arman Rathod (View Post)

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been engaged in making TikTok videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown and his antics in the video-making app has been grabbing a lot of limelight too. However, along with making intriguing videos himself, the left-handed batsman is also keeping an eye on the activities of other people in TikTok. Recently, the veteran cricketer took to his official Instagram account and shared a video, lauding India’s TikTok sensation Arman Rathod. The Gujarat-based boy has bagged a lot of attention of late owing to his magnificent dance moves and the Aussie star was also impressed with Rathod’s skills. TikTok User Arman Rathod is Impressing Twitterati With His Incredible Dance Moves.

“Great work @armanrathod #dance #life #music,” wrote Warner while sharing a duet video in which he can be seen enjoying Arman’s dance. On previous occasions, the 2015-World Cup winner shared many videos in which he himself was seen dancing to famous Hindi, Telugu and Tamil songs. In fact, Arman was also delighted by Warner’s gesture as he shared the video on his official Instagram account and thanked the Aussie stalwart.

View this post on Instagram Great work 👍👍 @armanrathod #dance #life #music A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT

Before the 33-year-old batsman, many prominent figures of Bollywood fraternity-like Riteish Deshmukh and Remo D'Souza were also left amazed seeing the skills of the dancer as they heaped rich praises on him.

Meanwhile, after almost three months of no international cricket, cricket boards all around the world as planning to resume the matches. As per the schedule released by Cricket Australia, Aaron Finch and Men will be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from August 9.