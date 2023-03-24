Afghanistan (AFG) are all set to host Pakistan (PAK) for a three-match T20I series, with the first clash scheduled on March 24 (Friday) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The match will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AFG vs PAK T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Attends Indian Sports Honours Awards 2023 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Pics and Video Goes Viral!

The two teams will face each other first time since their last clash in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) lately, PCB announced the squad which included many uncapped players as well. The progressive mindset to build a team for the upcoming T20I World Cup in 2024 has been appreciated quite well. The regular skipper Babar Azam has been rested for the series, whereas, veteran bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has been handed over the charge to lead the young team. Afghanistan and Pakistan have some bitter sour memories from their last face-off and the drama is never any less whenever the two sides take on the field. Hence, a watchable high-quality close contest is on the cards.

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Azam Khan (PAK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Saim Ayub (PAK), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Imad Wasim (PAK), Gulbadin Naib (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG) could be our All-rounders.

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shadab Khan (PAK), Ihsanullah (PAK), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) could form the bowling attack.

AFG vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Azam Khan (PAK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG),Saim Ayub (PAK), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK),Ibrahim Zadran (AFG),Imad Wasim (PAK), Gulbadin Naib (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG),Shadab Khan (PAK), Ihsanullah (PAK), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG).

Imad Wasim (PAK) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PAK vs AFG while Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

