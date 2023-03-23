Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country's third-highest civilian honour. Azam, Pakistan's captain in all formats of cricket, was given the award by the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab state Muhammad Baligh on Wednesday, according to information in the Pakistan media. At just 28 years old, Babar Azam becomes the youngest recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the reports said. Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20Is Series 2023 Live Streaming Online to Be Available on FanCode.

"Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father," Babar Azam wrote on Twitter. "This award is for my parents, fans and the people of (Pakistan)." Babar Azam also joins an esteemed list of former cricketers that includes Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Ajmal, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq that have been previously awarded the same medal for their contributions to the game.

Babar was among 253 personalities that were announced as recipients of civilian awards on August 14 last year but had to till Wednesday to finally collect his medal. Babar Azam is the face of Pakistan cricket since breaking into the international side. His meteoric rise has seen him break numerous records and earn several accolades.

