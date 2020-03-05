Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for AFG vs IRE 1st T20I 2020

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Ireland)

Afghanistan will square off against Ireland in the 1st T20I match of the three matches series on March 6, 2020. The game will be held at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida. The host Afghanistan lead in the head to head record against Ireland team in T20Is, as they have won 12 games out of 15 matches. Interestingly, the upcoming T20I match will be the 1000th game for Ireland across all formats since 1855. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Dream11 Team prediction of AFG vs IRE T20I match. We will also help you with the best playing XI along with batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers. Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Afghanistan won their previous T20I series against West Indies by 2-1 which was played in December, 2019 in Lucknow, India. On the other hand, Ireland played against West Indies in January, 2020, when the Irish team was on Caribbean tour. Ireland managed to level the three-match T20I series by 1-1. Afghanistan team will now be led by Asghar Afghan, while Ireland will play under the captaincy of Andrew Balbirnie.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) should be selected as your wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O'Brien (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) and Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) should be the four batsmen included in your Dream11 team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – It would be ideal to go for two all-rounders and they should be Gulbadin Naib (AFG) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG).

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (AFG), Joshua Little (IRE) and Barry McCarthy.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O'Brien (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Gulbadin Naib (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (AFG), Joshua Little (IRE), Barry McCarthy (IRE).

Rashid Khan can be elected as captain of your Dream11 team, while Paul Stirling can be chosen as the vice-captain. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from AFG vs IRE T20I Series 2020.