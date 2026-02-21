Did Ibrahim Zadran Take Ramadan Iftar During Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Here's Fact Check

Reports and social media posts have circulated widely claiming that Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran broke his Ramadan fast (Iftar) while on the field during his match-winning performance against Canada. The match, held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, 19 February 2026, saw Zadran score a career-best 95 not out. However, a review of the official match timings and local sunset data confirms that the claim that he broke his fast "during" the match is technically inaccurate. Shoaib Malik To Wed 4th Time, To Marry Pakistani Actress Laiba Khan? Here’s Fact Check.
The Timing of Play and Iftar in Chennai
The final Group D fixture between Afghanistan and Canada was scheduled as a night game, with the first ball bowled at 07:00 PM IST. According to local lunar calendars, the holy month of Ramadan began in India on 19 February. In Chennai, the sun set at approximately 06:16 PM that evening, marking the time for Iftar. This means the time to break the fast occurred roughly 44 minutes before the start of play.
For professional athletes observing Ramadan, the period between Iftar and the start of a night match is critical for rehydration and refueling.
Standard practice for the Afghan squad, many of whom are devout observers, is to break the fast with dates and water at the exact Iftar time, often during pre-match warm-ups. Zadran would have had ample time to consume a light meal and hydrate in the dressing room before walking out to open the innings at 7:00 PM.
The image of Fazalhaq Farooqi carrying fruits to the middle for batsman also appears to be AI-generated. It is unlikely that a player will receive such refreshment just after five overs of play.
Misleading Claim of Ibrahim Zadran Taking Ramadan Iftar During Match
AI-Generated Video of Fazalhaq Farooqi Carrying Fruits
Busting the Misleading Claim
Context of the Viral Claim
The "breaking the fast during the match" narrative often gains traction on social media due to the dramatic nature of the imagery. While there have been instances in past tournaments where Iftar fell during the middle of a chase or a bowling spell, the 7:00 PM start in Chennai ensured that all observing players could complete their religious obligations before the official broadcast began.
Zadran was named Player of the Match for his performance, which he dedicated to outgoing head coach Jonathan Trott. His unbeaten 95 off 56 balls set a new record for the highest individual score by an Afghan batter in a Men’s T20 World Cup. His efforts, alongside a disciplined four-wicket haul from Mohammad Nabi, secured an 82-run victory for Afghanistan, allowing them to end their tournament campaign on a high note.
Fact check
Ibrahim Zadran Breaks Ramadan Fast During T20 World Cup 2026 Match
No, The Claim is Fake. Match Started After Iftar Time in Chennai.
