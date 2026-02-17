Pallekele Weather Live: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture between Ireland and Zimbabwe has been delayed due to rain in Pallekele today, Tuesday, 17 February. Originally scheduled for a 15:00 local time start, the toss has been put on hold as ground staff have kept the entire playing area under protective covers. What Happens if Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Pallekele?

This match carries significant weight for the tournament’s progression. Zimbabwe enter the game with high momentum after their upset victory over Australia, knowing that a win today would guarantee them a historic place in the Super 8 stage. Conversely, a total washout would award one point to each side, a result that would mathematically eliminate Australia from the competition.

Pallekele Current Weather Status and Match Delay

As of 15:03 local time, the conditions in Pallekele remain damp with light rain falling. The temperature is currently 21°C, though it feels closer to 24°C due to high humidity levels of 94%. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

The match officials are monitoring the situation closely. While the drainage system at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, located in Kandy, is considered world-class, the persistence of the drizzle has prevented the ground staff from beginning the mop-up operations required for the toss to take place.

(Kandy) Pallekele Weather Live

Pallekele Weather Forecast (17 February 2026)

Condition Current Data Daily Forecast (Day) Daily Forecast (Night) Weather Light rain Rain Light rain Temperature 21°C 22°C (High) 19°C (Low) Precipitation Chance 45% 65% 50% Wind 4 mph (NE) 4 mph (E) 4 mph (E) Humidity 94% 87% N/A

Implications of No Result

The "No Result" scenario is the primary concern for fans in Kandy and observers in Australia. If the weather does not permit a minimum of five overs per side, the points split would move Zimbabwe to five points. Since Australia can only reach a maximum of four points in their remaining group game, a washout today would confirm their exit from the tournament.

However, local forecasts suggest a potential window for play later in the evening. The chance of precipitation is expected to fluctuate, providing hope that a shortened version of the match can be completed under lights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).