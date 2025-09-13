Mumbai, September 13: Durban's Super Giants (DSG) have named Aiden Markram as their captain for the upcoming SA20 2025-26 season, unveiling the news on Saturday with a striking AI-generated video that depicted him steering a ship through stormy waters towards its destination. Markram has already built a reputation as one of the finest leaders in the competition, guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. He also holds the reins of South Africa’s T20I side, further underlining his leadership credentials. SA20 2025–26 Auction: Dewald Brevis Becomes SA20’s Most Expensive Player Ever, Aiden Markram Moves to Durban Super Giants.

Ahead of the season, Markram parted ways with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and became one of the most sought-after players at the SA20 auction earlier this month. A fierce bidding war ended with DSG securing his services for a record 14 million rand, briefly the highest price in league history before Dewald Brevis was snapped up by Pretoria Capitals for 16.5 million rand.

For DSG, who have yet to win an SA20 title, the move represents both a marquee signing and a strategic choice. The franchise reached the 2024 final but fell short against Markram’s former team. In the previous season, however, they finished bottom of the table, prompting major changes to strengthen the squad.

Alongside Markram, DSG brought in key names at the auction, including fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for 7.4 million rand and teenage pace prospect Kwena Maphaka for 2.3 million rand. They also signed Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, marking the first time a player from his country will feature in the league. SA20 2025–26 Auction: Franchises Break Bank With INR 59 Crore Spent on South Africa Talent.

Domestic players like Ethan Bosch, Andile Simelane, and Marques Ackerman add further depth and options across departments. With Lance Klusener continuing as head coach and Markram now at the helm, hopes are high that the Durban Super Giants can finally break through and lift their maiden SA20 trophy in the 2025-26 season.

