The fourth season of South Africa’s premier T20 league reaches its climax on 25 January, as the Pretoria Capitals face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2025-26 Final. Taking place at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground, this fixture is a significant full-circle moment for the league, serving as a rematch of the inaugural 2023 final. While the Sunrisers are chasing a record third title, Keshav Maharaj’s Capitals are looking to secure their first-ever silverware after a dominant playoff run. SRH Owner Kavya Maran Hugs Father As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Reach Fourth Successive SA20 Final (Watch Video).

Journey to the Final

The final features the two most consistent sides of the 2025–26 campaign. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, captained by Tristan Stubbs, finished at the top of the league table. Although they suffered a setback against the Capitals in Qualifier 1, they showed their champion pedigree by comfortably defeating the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to secure their fourth consecutive final appearance.

The Pretoria Capitals have enjoyed a resurgence under the guidance of head coach Sourav Ganguly. After failing to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons, the franchise revamped its leadership and strategy. This reset has paid dividends, with the team peaking at the right time. Led by captain Keshav Maharaj and powered by the explosive batting of Dewald Brevis and Shai Hope, the Capitals arrive in Cape Town well-rested and as the only team to have beaten the Sunrisers twice this week.

Where To Watch SA20 2025–26 Final Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming Online?

The final is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (3:30 PM local time). Fans can catch the action across various platforms:

In India: The match is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2). Digital viewers can stream the final exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. Ryan Rickelton's Six Hits Spectator on Face, Causes Cheekbone Fracture; Cricketer Sends Signed Jersey to Injured Fan (Watch Video).

In South Africa: Live coverage is available on SuperSport (Grandstand and Cricket channels).

In the UK: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST Venue Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Captains Keshav Maharaj (PC) / Tristan Stubbs (SEC) Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been the most dominant force in the league's short history, winning titles in 2023 and 2024 before finishing as runners-up in 2025. For the Pretoria Capitals, today represents a chance for redemption; they lost the inaugural final to this same opposition three years ago. With a sold-out crowd expected at Newlands, the stage is set for a historic conclusion to Season 4.

