MI Cape Town opening batsman Ryan Rickelton has earned praise for his sportsmanship after sending a personal apology and a signed playing jersey to a spectator who was struck by a ball during a recent SA20 2026 match. The incident occurred during the high-stakes encounter between MI Cape Town and the Joburg Super Kings at Wanderers Stadium, where a powerful six from Rickelton's bat accidentally hit a fan in the stands.

An unexpected injury

The incident took place during the early stages of the MI Cape Town innings. Rickelton, who has been in fine form throughout the 2026 season, dispatched a delivery over the leg-side boundary. While the shot contributed to his team's total, the ball struck an unsuspecting supporter in the crowd before security and medical staff could intervene.

The spectator received immediate medical attention at the ground. Unfortunately she suffered a cheekbone fracture. Following the conclusion of the match, Rickelton sought to check on the fan's well being after learning of the mishap.

Ryan Rickelton Sends Jersey to Injured Spectator

In a video shared by the MI Cape Town social media channels, Rickelton expressed his regret over the accident. The left-handed batsman provided the fan with a signed match jersey as a token of goodwill, accompanied by a message wishing them a speedy recovery. The franchise confirmed that the fan is recovering well and appreciated the cricketer’s proactive response to the situation.

Lovely Gesture by Ryan Rickelton

In a high-scoring encounter, MI Cape Town secured a dominant 36-run victory propelled by a historic performance from Rickelton. Opening the batting, Rickelton became the first player in SA20 history to score multiple centuries, smashing an unbeaten 113 off 60 balls to help his side post a formidable total of 234/3. Despite valiant half-centuries from Joburg's James Vince (77) and Dian Forrester (80*), the Super Kings were unable to keep pace with the steep required run rate, eventually finishing on 198/5.

