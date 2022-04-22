Melbourne, April 22 : Former Cricket Australia (CA) chairman and long-time cricket administrator Alan Crompton has passed away. He was 81. Crompton was the chairman of Cricket Australia, then known as the Australian Cricket Board (ACB), from 1992 to 1995. An outstanding Sydney Grade cricketer for more than 20 years, initially with Waverley and then Sydney University, Crompton held numerous positions across local, state and Australian cricket including Chair of Cricket NSW and delegate to Cricket Australia before his appointment as ACB Chair. As a board member, Alan also acted as team manager for Australia Test teams on three overseas tours. Mohammad Amir, Former Pakistan Bowler, Signs Three-Match Deal to Play for Gloucestershire

Current CA chairman Lachlan Henderson paid tribute to Crompton. "Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefitted from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing.The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game," Henderson said in a statement. "Our thoughts and sympathy are with Alan's wife Gabby, his family and all those across the cricket world fortunate to have experienced his friendship and guidance,'' he added. Crompton was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his services to cricket and life membership of Cricket NSW and Sydney University cricket club.

