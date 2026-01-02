Khawaja, 39, made the official announcement of his retirement during a press conference in Sydney, stating that the New Year's Test against England in the Ashes 2025-26, would mark his farewell to the international arena. He expressed gratitude for his career and the opportunity to represent Australia across all three formats, emphasizing his desire to spend more time with his family while potentially continuing in domestic competitions. Usman Khawaja Retirement: Veteran Australian Opener To Retire From International Cricket After 5th Ashes Test Against England in Sydney.

Tributes from Captain Pat Cummins and Peers

Australian captain Pat Cummins congratulated teammate Usman Khawaja on his impending retirement with an Instagram message hoping for "one more home century" in his final Test match. “Congratulations on an incredible career, mate. One more home century to go,” Cummins wrote on his Instagram story while sharing a photograph with Khawaja.

Pat Cummins' Instagram Story

India's Shikhar Dhawan congratulated fellow cricketer Usman Khawaja via a social media post on the eve of Khawaja's final Test match in Sydney. Dhawan acknowledged Khawaja's extensive "journey" and wished him success for the upcoming farewell game. The message conveyed support and best wishes for Khawaja's future endeavors after retirement from international cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan's Post

What a journey, @Uz_Khawaja. Good luck for the last Test in Sydney and everything that comes next 🙌 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2026

Usman Khawaja's Distinguished Career

Usman Khawaja made his Test debut in 2011 and has since carved out a distinguished career, particularly in the longer format. Known for his elegant left-handed batting and composed temperament, he has played a pivotal role in numerous Australian victories. His career highlights include crucial centuries in challenging conditions and a remarkable resurgence in form in recent years, solidifying his position at the top of the order.

Across his international career, Khawaja has represented Australia in 88 Tests (following his final appearance in Sydney), 40 ODIs, and 9 T20 Internationals, accumulating a significant number of runs and contributing to several major tournament successes, including Australia's 2023 World Test Championship victory.

The Farewell Test in Sydney

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) holds particular significance for Khawaja, often considered his home ground. His final Test match there is expected to draw a large crowd eager to pay tribute to the retiring veteran. The occasion will undoubtedly be an emotional one, as Khawaja bids farewell to international cricket in front of his home supporters. England Announces 12-Member Squad For AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes 2025-26 Test Match; Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts Included.

Looking Ahead

While stepping away from international duties, Khawaja indicated he plans to continue playing domestic cricket for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, allowing him to maintain his involvement in the sport while managing a less demanding schedule. His experience and leadership are expected to remain valuable assets to his state side.

