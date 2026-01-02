HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 12-man squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, scheduled to begin on January 4, 2026, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and right-arm seamer Matthew Potts have both been included, as England seeks to end the tour with consecutive victories following a morale-boosting win in the fourth Test at Melbourne. Gus Atkinson Ruled Out of Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 5th Test Match at Sydney Due to Hamstring Injury.

Squad Adjustments and Injury Concerns

England’s selection reflects a need for flexibility following the loss of several key bowlers to injury. Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the Sydney finale after sustaining a hamstring injury during the fourth Test. He joins fellow fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer on the sidelines, both of whom had their series cut short by injury.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old Bashir marks the first time in this Ashes series that England has named a specialist spinner in their squad, a decision likely influenced by the SCG’s reputation for offering assistance to spin as matches progress.

Competition for the Final XI

Matthew Potts is widely expected to earn his Ashes debut by replacing the injured Atkinson in the starting lineup. Potts, who last played a Test for England in late 2024, provides a fresh pace option alongside Brydon Carse.

Captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum typically finalize their starting XI 48 hours before play, leaving a choice between going with a traditional spin option in Bashir or maintaining a four-seam attack.

Series Context and Retirement Headlines

While Australia has already retained the Ashes with an unbeatable 3-1 lead, the series has tightened after England's recent four-wicket win at the MCG. A victory in Sydney would see England finish the tour 3-2, providing a positive conclusion to a series they conceded within just 11 days of play. Ashes 5th Test 2025-26: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Hosts Australia, England Players for Annual New Year's Day Reception.

The match will also serve as a significant milestone for Australian cricket, as veteran opener Usman Khawaja has confirmed he will retire from international cricket following the Sydney Test.

England 12-Man Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue.

