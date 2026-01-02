Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim to represent Australia in Test cricket, has announced he will retire from the international game following the conclusion of the final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In a powerful and raw 50-minute press conference on Friday, the 39-year-old veteran reflected on a career defined by resilience. However, he also took the opportunity to lash out at what he described as lingering "racial stereotypes" in the media and the wider cricket community, following recent personal attacks regarding his commitment to the team. Usman Khawaja Retirement: Veteran Australian Opener To Retire From International Cricket After 5th Ashes Test Against England in Sydney.

A Career-Ending Stand Against Bias

Khawaja’s announcement was marked by a sharp rebuttal of criticism he received during the current Ashes series. After suffering back spasms during the series opener in Perth, some former players and media pundits questioned his preparation, specifically citing his participation in a golf tournament before the match. "The way the media and past players came out and attacked me... it wasn't even about my performances," Khawaja said. "It was quite personal. 'He's not committed,' 'He's selfish,' 'He's lazy.' These are the same racial stereotypes I’ve grown up with my whole life."

Khawaja pointed to a double standard in how players are treated, noting that teammates are often labeled "Aussie larrikins" for similar behaviors, while his credibility was immediately targeted. "I can give you countless guys who played golf or had 15 schooners the night before and got injured—no one said a word," he added. "But when I get injured, everyone went at my credibility."

Legacy of the "Unbreakable" Opener

Born in Islamabad, Pakistan, Khawaja emigrated to Sydney as a child and debuted at the SCG in 2011. His career was a "tale of two halves," marked by being dropped seven times before a late-career resurgence in 2022 that saw him become one of the world’s premier openers.

Usman Khawaja: International Statistics

Format Matches Runs Average 100s/50s Test 87* 6,206 43.39 16 / 28 ODI 40 1,554 42.00 2 / 12 T20I 9 241 26.77 0 / 1

Final Test scheduled for Jan 4-8, 2026

His 2023 season was a particular highlight, where he was named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year and played a pivotal role in Australia’s World Test Championship victory.

Building a Path for the Next Generation

Despite the frustration expressed Friday, Khawaja acknowledged that Australian cricket has become more inclusive since his debut 15 years ago. He has been a vocal advocate for diversity, working with Cricket Australia on its Multicultural Action Plan and famously challenging the ICC in 2023 over his right to wear shoes featuring humanitarian slogans."I’m a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told he’d never play for Australia. Look at me now," he told reporters. Usman Khawaja Retires; Australia Captain Pat Cummins Makes Plea For Century From Veteran Southpaw in Ashes 2025-26 Sydney Test, Shikhar Dhawan Shares Wish.

"I want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be a little bit easier... where an Usman Khawaja is treated the same as a John Smith."Khawaja will lead the Australian side out one last time this Sunday at the SCG, the same ground where his international journey began. While he is stepping away from the national team, he is expected to continue playing domestic cricket and the Big Bash League.

