The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur became a site of significant unrest on Thursday, 15 January 2026, as hundreds of angry fans launched a protest following the sudden cancellation of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches. The chaos was triggered by a nationwide player boycott led by the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), which left stadium officials and match referees standing alone on the field while players remained in their hotels. Referee Stands Alone As Toss Delayed in BPL Match After Bangladesh Players Threaten To Boycott League, Seek BCB Director M Nazmul Islam's Removal.

The boycott resulted in the cancellation of the highly anticipated match between the Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express. Fans, many of whom had traveled long distances and spent hours in queues for tickets, reacted with fury, with some seen in viral videos tearing down posters and vandalising stadium gates in a display of frustration against the sudden disruption.

Why Bangladesh Players Threatened Boycott?

The crisis stems from a heated dispute between the country's professional cricketers and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). On Wednesday evening, CWAB President Mohammad Mithun issued an ultimatum demanding the immediate resignation of BCB Director M. Nazmul Islam.

The demand follows controversial public remarks made by Nazmul Islam, the chairman of the BCB’s finance committee. Islam reportedly questioned player compensation and suggested that cricketers should "return the money" spent on them following poor international performances. He further aggravated tensions by allegedly referring to former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "Indian agent" during discussions regarding the team's potential withdrawal from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. BCB Distances Itself from Director Nazmul Islam's 'Indian Agent' Remarks on Tamim Iqbal, Assures Action Amid Bangladesh Cricketers' Outrage.

Chaos at the Toss

Bizarre scenes unfolded at the stadium when match referee Shipar Ahmed walked to the centre of the pitch for the toss, only to find neither team captain present. Both the Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express squads refused to board their team buses, remaining at their respective hotels in a show of solidarity.

Fan Outrage and Security Response

Outside the Mirpur stadium, the atmosphere turned volatile as news of the cancellation spread. Viral footage captured fans wielding sticks, breaking barricades, and clashing with security personnel. Many spectators expressed a sense of betrayal, noting that they were being punished for a conflict between board officials and players.

Police and military personnel were deployed to the stadium gates to restore order. The BCB issued an emergency show-cause notice to Nazmul Islam, giving him 48 hours to explain his comments, but the CWAB has remained firm, stating that no further cricket will be played until a resignation is tendered.

Fans Protest Outside Stadium

Fans are angry over BPL match cancelation and removal of Md Najmul Islam. They started to protest and vandalize in front of Mirpur Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QEhSGN0Nop — Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) January 15, 2026

Fans Protest

🚨 CHAOS AT MIRPUR! 🤯 Scenes of chaos in Mirpur, as furious crowds and angry cricket fans broke the BPL banners. ⚠️ Bangladesh Cricket Downfall Started when BCB going against BCCI. #BangladeshCricket | #BPL2026 pic.twitter.com/YvPrNuOAio — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) January 15, 2026

The standoff comes at a precarious time for Bangladesh cricket, which is already navigating a diplomatic dispute with the ICC over its refusal to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup. With the BPL in its crucial final phase, the financial and reputational damage of a prolonged boycott could be severe.

As of Thursday evening, the BCB has relieved Nazmul Islam of his duties in the finance committee, but it remains unclear if this measure will satisfy the players or if the league will resume on Friday as scheduled.

